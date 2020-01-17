-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) to announce earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings. SiteOne Landscape Supply posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.36 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $652.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SITE. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, VP Greg Weller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.48, for a total value of $135,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,083.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $885,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,624 shares of company stock valued at $9,666,804 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $390,000.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $95.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.10. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $97.00. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

