$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) to report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Trivago’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is ($0.01). Trivago reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Trivago will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Trivago.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $250.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.04 million. Trivago had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Trivago from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trivago currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVG opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.70. Trivago has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Trivago by 8.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Trivago by 24.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 8,983 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trivago by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 101,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 60,973 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Trivago by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 301,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 100,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Trivago by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,673,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,037,000 after buying an additional 7,218,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

