-$0.01 EPS Expected for Akazoo (NASDAQ:SONG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Akazoo (NASDAQ:SONG) will report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Akazoo’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akazoo will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.08 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Akazoo.

Akazoo (NASDAQ:SONG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $38.87 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Akazoo in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Akazoo in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Akazoo in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Akazoo stock. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akazoo (NASDAQ:SONG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Context Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Akazoo as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONG traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.56. 314,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,618. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.19. Akazoo has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $7.49.

Akazoo Company Profile

Akazoo SA operates as an on-demand music streaming subscription company. It directly licenses music from various labels and provides online and offline listening platforms, social media integration, and a AI-driven new music recommendation engine. The company provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline streaming access to a catalog of approximately 45 million songs on a commercial-free basis.

