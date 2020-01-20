$0.01 EPS Expected for Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digi International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.00. Digi International reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Digi International will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.20 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 3.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub lowered Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Digi International in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, First Analysis upped their price target on Digi International from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

In other Digi International news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $1,726,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael A. Ueland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $183,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,527.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $2,084,850 over the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in Digi International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 159,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Digi International in the third quarter worth $1,885,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 8.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 13.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Digi International in the fourth quarter worth $919,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DGII stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $17.49. 174,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,201. The company has a market capitalization of $501.35 million, a PE ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.73. Digi International has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $18.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average is $14.81.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

