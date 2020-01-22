-$0.01 EPS Expected for DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) to post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. DURECT posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DURECT will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). DURECT had a negative net margin of 105.07% and a negative return on equity of 119.34%. The business had revenue of $10.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.78 million.

DRRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of DURECT in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on DURECT in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in DURECT by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,701 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in DURECT by 36.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in DURECT during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in DURECT by 51.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 60,829 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 20,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in DURECT by 2.6% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,128,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 28,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

DRRX traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,760,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,910. DURECT has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $419.19 million, a PE ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

