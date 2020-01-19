-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is ($0.10). Carrols Restaurant Group reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $398.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.92 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. Carrols Restaurant Group’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.10.

TAST traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.39. 520,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,467. Carrols Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $11.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 354.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 2,616.7% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 11,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

