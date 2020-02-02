-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.18) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sonim Technologies.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $28.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.25 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on SONM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonim Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer cut Sonim Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Equitec Specialists LLC grew its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 12,415.6% in the 4th quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC now owns 300,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 297,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.21. 138,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,105. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Sonim Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $18.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.92.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonim Technologies (SONM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com