-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Taseko Mines Limited (NASDAQ:TGB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Taseko Mines Limited (NASDAQ:TGB) to post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Taseko Mines’ earnings. Taseko Mines posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taseko Mines will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.11) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Taseko Mines.

Taseko Mines (NASDAQ:TGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $62.44 million for the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Taseko Mines from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 17th.

NASDAQ:TGB opened at $0.46 on Thursday. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

