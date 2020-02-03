-$0.03 EPS Expected for Auryn Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AUG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Auryn Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AUG) to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Auryn Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Auryn Resources reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Auryn Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Auryn Resources.

Auryn Resources (NASDAQ:AUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

AUG stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 92,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,674. Auryn Resources has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.37.

Auryn Resources Company Profile

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

