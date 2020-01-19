$0.03 EPS Expected for Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Everbridge reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 26.36% and a negative return on equity of 26.35%. The business had revenue of $52.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

EVBG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.58.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,687. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.65 and a beta of 0.95. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $54.62 and a 1 year high of $104.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

In other Everbridge news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total transaction of $273,385.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,730.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 46,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $3,720,884.10. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 130,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,456,291.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,918 shares of company stock worth $6,047,483. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

