$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.12. United States Cellular reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised United States Cellular from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.10.

Shares of NYSE:USM traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.25. The company had a trading volume of 78,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.41. United States Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $57.72.

In related news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 2,374 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $83,683.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,667 shares in the company, valued at $517,011.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USM. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 9,910.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 105,643 shares in the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP purchased a new stake in United States Cellular during the third quarter worth $3,570,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in United States Cellular during the fourth quarter worth $2,881,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in United States Cellular by 27.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 330,398 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,759,000 after purchasing an additional 70,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in United States Cellular during the third quarter worth $2,619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

