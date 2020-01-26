-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Vertex Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.10). Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $37.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on VTNR. ValuEngine upgraded Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Vertex Energy in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 target price on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Saturday, October 26th.

Shares of VTNR stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.78. The stock had a trading volume of 83,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,259. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Vertex Energy has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $1.95. The firm has a market cap of $77.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 25,053 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 290.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,053,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 1,527,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. It focuses on recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. The company operates through the following business divisions: Black Oil, Refining & Marketing and Recovery.

