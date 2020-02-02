$0.04 EPS Expected for FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for FireEye’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. FireEye posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FireEye will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FireEye.

FEYE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.00 price objective on FireEye and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks upgraded FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on FireEye in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

NASDAQ:FEYE opened at $15.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.38. FireEye has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $18.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

In related news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $105,914.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 405,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,858,359.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $1,082,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 345,101 shares in the company, valued at $6,225,622.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Interstate Bank grew its position in FireEye by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 14,000 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of FireEye by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,892 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of FireEye by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 81,300 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of FireEye by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,407 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of FireEye by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,460 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

