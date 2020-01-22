$0.04 EPS Expected for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) to report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Tabula Rasa HealthCare posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $74.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.37 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRHC. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

In other news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $402,240.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 764,207 shares in the company, valued at $38,424,327.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 802 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $38,295.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 774,079 shares in the company, valued at $36,962,272.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,313 shares of company stock worth $4,112,586 over the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 124.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 29,609 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.1% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 221,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 20.0% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 326,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,910,000 after buying an additional 54,225 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 116.4% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 67,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after buying an additional 36,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 546,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,025,000 after buying an additional 14,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRHC traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.78. 308,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,022. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12 month low of $37.41 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.60 and a beta of 1.51.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

