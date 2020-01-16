$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) will announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $209.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CCRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cross Country Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Shares of CCRN stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,937. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.55. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $378.39 million, a PE ratio of 89.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, CAO Christopher R. Pizzi sold 8,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $104,318.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,530.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Larry Cash bought 5,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $61,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 139,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,001.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,673,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,325,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,654,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 577.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 69,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

