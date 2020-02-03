-$0.06 EPS Expected for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) to report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.08). Chesapeake Energy reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 128.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chesapeake Energy.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Chesapeake Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $2.00 to $0.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $0.50 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. MKM Partners dropped coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.97.

Shares of CHK stock remained flat at $$0.51 on Friday. 34,091,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,286,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Lawler acquired 50,000 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $45,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,133,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,301.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Brad Martin acquired 250,000 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 570,681 shares of company stock worth $477,184 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chesapeake Energy (CHK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com