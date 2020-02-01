$0.06 EPS Expected for Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) will post $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.07. Falcon Minerals posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.30 million. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 7.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FLMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Falcon Minerals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.80 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Falcon Minerals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Falcon Minerals in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.29.

Shares of NASDAQ FLMN opened at $5.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. The firm has a market cap of $472.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.54. Falcon Minerals has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $9.53.

In other Falcon Minerals news, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $5,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Falcon Minerals (FLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com