$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPM) will announce $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Evolution Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.07. Evolution Petroleum reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolution Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.26 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Evolution Petroleum.

Evolution Petroleum (NASDAQ:EPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million.

NASDAQ:EPM traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $5.12. 303,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,637. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.71. Evolution Petroleum has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $8.11.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, and development of properties for the production of crude oil and natural gas, onshore in the United States. The company's principal assets include interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project and the natural gas liquids recovery plant in the Delhi field Louisiana.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolution Petroleum (EPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com