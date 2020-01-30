-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Trevena’s earnings. Trevena posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trevena will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.34) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Trevena.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01).

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRVN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Trevena in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

TRVN stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Trevena has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.61.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of Trevena by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 54,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Trevena by 1,993.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 99,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

