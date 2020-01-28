-$0.08 EPS Expected for CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CryoPort’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). CryoPort also reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CryoPort will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.59). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CryoPort.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. CryoPort had a negative net margin of 64.63% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CYRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of CryoPort from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of CryoPort from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CryoPort in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of CryoPort in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CryoPort has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

In other CryoPort news, CEO Jerrell Shelton bought 3,356 shares of CryoPort stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.56 per share, with a total value of $52,219.36. Also, Director Richard J. Berman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $152,700.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,224,533. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CryoPort during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CryoPort in the 2nd quarter worth $404,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in CryoPort by 236.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,780 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in CryoPort during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in CryoPort by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CYRX traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.74. 28,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 17.84 and a current ratio of 17.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.57. CryoPort has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $25.02. The stock has a market cap of $665.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.68 and a beta of 0.79.

CryoPort Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

