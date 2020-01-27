$0.08 EPS Expected for Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) will report $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Wendys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.07. Wendys reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Wendys will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wendys.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Wendys had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $437.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Wendys’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Wendys to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen cut shares of Wendys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wendys in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.07.

In other news, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 13,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $279,368.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,333.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 283,733 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $6,054,862.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 685,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,618,518.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Wendys by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,909,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,123,000 after buying an additional 363,545 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 769,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,374,000 after purchasing an additional 322,561 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 3,181.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 166,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 161,260 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Wendys by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 305,751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Wendys by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 52,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WEN traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.23. 1,370,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,021,088. Wendys has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

