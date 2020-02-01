$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cango’s earnings. Cango posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cango will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.44 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cango.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Cango had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $49.15 million during the quarter.

CANG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cango from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cango from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of CANG opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.63. Cango has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.98.

About Cango

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

