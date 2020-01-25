$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.08. Consumer Portfolio Services reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Consumer Portfolio Services.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $85.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.61 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 4.32%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPSS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In related news, Director Greg Washer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 290,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 759,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 116,290 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 658,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 28,006 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 352,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 26,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPSS opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.49. Consumer Portfolio Services has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a current ratio of 11.54. The firm has a market cap of $78.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.50.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

