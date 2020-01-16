-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for J C Penney’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.04). J C Penney reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J C Penney will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($1.01). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.64). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow J C Penney.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The department store operator reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. J C Penney had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in J C Penney during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of J C Penney by 9.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 588,100 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of J C Penney by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,004,755 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 201,781 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of J C Penney by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,851,232 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 87,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in shares of J C Penney by 159.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,118,300 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 687,500 shares in the last quarter. 60.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JCP stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.84. 14,701,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,287,917. The company has a market cap of $245.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.63. J C Penney has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.51.

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

