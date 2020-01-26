$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.20. Genco Shipping & Trading posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 74.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.92. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.14 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 9.82%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GNK. ValuEngine raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, Director Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,939 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,266 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,055 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

GNK stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.73. 188,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,228. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $11.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95. The stock has a market cap of $364.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

