$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.10. Mitek Systems posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Mitek Systems had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $22.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Mitek Systems’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Roth Capital downgraded Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mitek Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

In related news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 3,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $36,668.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,385 shares of company stock worth $101,466. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 12,019.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 10.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 15.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 18,454 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 1,280.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 218,507 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 554.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 68,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 58,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MITK opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.05. Mitek Systems has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $13.07. The firm has a market cap of $368.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -488.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of -0.36.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

