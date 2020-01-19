$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) to report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Under Armour’s earnings. Under Armour posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.50 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). Under Armour had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UA shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Under Armour to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $14.00 price target on shares of Under Armour and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In other Under Armour news, insider Kevin Eskridge sold 19,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $306,472.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,762,686.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the second quarter worth about $737,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Under Armour by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,187,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,572,000 after buying an additional 60,844 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 209,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UA opened at $18.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average of $18.68. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $24.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

