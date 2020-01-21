-$0.11 EPS Expected for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM) will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). HTG Molecular Diagnostics reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 76.97% and a negative return on equity of 88.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HTGM. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum set a $3.00 price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity set a $1.50 price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 153.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 23,351 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 504.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 338,681 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 297.1% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,353,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 20.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,453,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 242,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HTGM opened at $0.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.91. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $38.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.56.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

