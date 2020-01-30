-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) to post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Bellus Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Bellus Health reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bellus Health will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.18). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bellus Health.

Bellus Health (NYSE:BLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLU shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bellus Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bellus Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

BLU stock opened at $9.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.91. Bellus Health has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $9.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLU. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bellus Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bellus Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bellus Health during the third quarter worth approximately $45,129,000.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor for chronic cough. The company also has economic interests in various partnered development stage programs, including KIACTA for the treatment of sarcoidosis; AMO-01 for treatment of Phelan McDermid syndrome; and ALZ-801 for APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer's disease.

