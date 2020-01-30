-$0.12 EPS Expected for Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) will announce ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mediwound’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.07). Mediwound reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mediwound will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mediwound.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. Mediwound had a negative return on equity of 94.57% and a net margin of 69.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDWD. ValuEngine raised Mediwound from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Mediwound in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mediwound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

MDWD stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.07. 29,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,048. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.05. Mediwound has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The company has a market cap of $81.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDWD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mediwound in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mediwound by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mediwound by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Mediwound by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 211,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mediwound

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

