$0.12 EPS Expected for Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Textainer Group’s earnings. Textainer Group posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Textainer Group will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.80 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Textainer Group.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $154.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.70 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGH. Cowen downgraded shares of Textainer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Textainer Group in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Textainer Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Textainer Group by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Textainer Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Textainer Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Textainer Group by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 28,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares during the period. 24.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Textainer Group stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.34. The company had a trading volume of 336,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,907. Textainer Group has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.58. The stock has a market cap of $622.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 2.25.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

