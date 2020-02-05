$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cognex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.15. Cognex reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognex will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cognex.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CGNX shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cognex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price target on shares of Cognex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.27.

In other Cognex news, CEO Robert Willett sold 19,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $1,045,314.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,314.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 332,702 shares of company stock worth $17,339,224. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 23.1% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,510,794 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $74,225,000 after buying an additional 283,241 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 23.0% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 998,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,053,000 after buying an additional 186,860 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 8.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 995,359 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,902,000 after buying an additional 78,900 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 6.0% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 973,837 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,845,000 after buying an additional 54,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 14.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 749,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,833,000 after buying an additional 92,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

CGNX stock traded up $2.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.56. The company had a trading volume of 887,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,906. Cognex has a 52 week low of $39.98 and a 52 week high of $59.14. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.25 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.79 and a 200 day moving average of $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 6.90.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

