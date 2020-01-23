$0.13 EPS Expected for Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) will report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Guidewire Software reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 61.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.75 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on GWRE. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, December 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.83.

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $238,080.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,425 shares in the company, valued at $989,813.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Guy Dubois sold 639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total value of $74,884.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,574.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,714 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,813. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth $6,003,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 8,836.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE GWRE opened at $112.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.12. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -11,237,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a current ratio of 7.22. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $83.30 and a fifty-two week high of $123.60.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guidewire Software (GWRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com