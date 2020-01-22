-$0.13 EPS Expected for Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.09). Viking Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.47). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Viking Therapeutics.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05.

VKTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.76.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 3,261.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 64.1% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $172,000. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 8.4% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 32,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 11.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $7.09. 1,117,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,991. Viking Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average is $7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.85 million, a PE ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 2.31.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

