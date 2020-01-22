-$0.13 EPS Expected for Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) This Quarter

Written by × January 21, 2020

Wall Street analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.09). Viking Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.47). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Viking Therapeutics.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05.

VKTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.76.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 3,261.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 64.1% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $172,000. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 8.4% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 32,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 11.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $7.09. 1,117,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,991. Viking Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average is $7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.85 million, a PE ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 2.31.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viking Therapeutics (VKTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*