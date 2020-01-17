-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Pluralsight’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Pluralsight posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pluralsight will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pluralsight.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.83 million. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 46.91% and a negative net margin of 32.59%. Pluralsight’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

PS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Pluralsight from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pluralsight in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pluralsight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Pluralsight from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research set a $30.00 price target on shares of Pluralsight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pluralsight presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.78.

NASDAQ PS traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $19.76. The company had a trading volume of 18,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,822. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 2.19. Pluralsight has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $35.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

In other Pluralsight news, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $85,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 194,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,879.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pluralsight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Pluralsight by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pluralsight by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Pluralsight by 530.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Pluralsight by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

