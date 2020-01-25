$0.14 EPS Expected for Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inovalon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.15. Inovalon reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 180%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Inovalon.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Inovalon had a positive return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Inovalon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Inovalon from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Inovalon in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Inovalon from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inovalon by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,444,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,516,000 after acquiring an additional 77,526 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,417,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,228,000 after purchasing an additional 60,127 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 989,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 799,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,103,000 after purchasing an additional 59,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 14,781 shares during the last quarter. 33.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INOV opened at $20.48 on Wednesday. Inovalon has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $20.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.33, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.79.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

