$0.15 EPS Expected for Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) will report $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Qudian’s earnings. Qudian reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 59.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Qudian will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.99 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Qudian.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Qudian had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 44.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

QD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie cut Qudian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Nomura reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Qudian in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Qudian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.80 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, BOCOM International assumed coverage on shares of Qudian in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.82 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Qudian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,541,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Qudian by 4,015.9% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,012,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 987,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Qudian by 343.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,006,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 779,444 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Qudian by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,730,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,791,000 after buying an additional 645,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Qudian in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qudian stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.79. 4,303,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,368,795. Qudian has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The firm has a market cap of $865.61 million, a PE ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average is $6.40.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qudian (QD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com