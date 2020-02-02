$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) to report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Argo Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.00. Argo Group reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Group will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Argo Group.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.37 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ARGO shares. William Blair cut Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Argo Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Boenning Scattergood cut Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet raised Argo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Argo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Argo Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Argo Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,699,000 after buying an additional 18,294 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Argo Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Argo Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after buying an additional 12,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in Argo Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Argo Group stock opened at $65.60 on Thursday. Argo Group has a 52 week low of $60.36 and a 52 week high of $78.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.91.

About Argo Group

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

