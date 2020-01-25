-$0.16 EPS Expected for GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for GenMark Diagnostics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.15). GenMark Diagnostics reported earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover GenMark Diagnostics.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 60.63% and a negative return on equity of 239.16%. The company had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

In related news, CEO Hany Massarany sold 28,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $141,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 851,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,360.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Mendel sold 7,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $37,647.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,700 shares of company stock valued at $495,244. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNMK. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 104.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 205,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 104,607 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 145.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 5.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 16,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 156.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 339,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 206,965 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GNMK traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $5.34. 416,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,943. GenMark Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average of $5.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.15.

GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

