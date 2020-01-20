$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.20. Algonquin Power & Utilities posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $365.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.41 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 7.92%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

AQN has been the subject of several research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James set a $16.00 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.76.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,281,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,268,000 after purchasing an additional 775,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,524,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,783,000 after acquiring an additional 618,463 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,624,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,878,000 after acquiring an additional 777,721 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,269,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,296,000 after acquiring an additional 368,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,283,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,089,000 after acquiring an additional 376,873 shares during the last quarter. 43.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AQN opened at $14.77 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $14.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 84.85%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com