-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Livexlive Media’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.16). Livexlive Media reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livexlive Media will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.64). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Livexlive Media.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 million. Livexlive Media had a negative return on equity of 501.10% and a negative net margin of 101.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LIVX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Livexlive Media in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Livexlive Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Livexlive Media in a research report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on Livexlive Media in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Livexlive Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Livexlive Media by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 414,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 98,515 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Livexlive Media during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Livexlive Media by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 146,419 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Livexlive Media by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 302,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Livexlive Media by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,488,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 51,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

LIVX traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.31. The stock had a trading volume of 144,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Livexlive Media has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $7.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.98.

Livexlive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Livexlive Media (LIVX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com