$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Gulfport Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Gulfport Energy reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gulfport Energy will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gulfport Energy.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $285.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.10 million. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 25.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on Gulfport Energy from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gulfport Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Gulfport Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered Gulfport Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.22.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Gulfport Energy by 474.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10,785 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GPOR opened at $1.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $273.82 million, a P/E ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.97. Gulfport Energy has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $8.99.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

See Also: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gulfport Energy (GPOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com