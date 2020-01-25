$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) to report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Penumbra’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.13. Penumbra posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $139.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.98 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

PEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

Shares of NYSE PEN traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.75. 245,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.42. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $122.40 and a 12 month high of $185.70.

In other news, insider Coyne David 232,369 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.17, for a total transaction of $870,511.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at $257,482.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,119 shares of company stock worth $6,970,125. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Penumbra by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,667,000 after purchasing an additional 343,837 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth $40,347,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter valued at $40,074,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 11.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,233,000 after buying an additional 167,084 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter valued at about $20,301,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

