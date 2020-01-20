-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tellurian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.28). Tellurian reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to $0.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 57.16% and a negative net margin of 677.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 million.

TELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub raised Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELL opened at $8.69 on Friday. Tellurian has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average is $7.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Tellurian by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Tellurian by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tellurian by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 669,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after buying an additional 73,019 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Tellurian by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tellurian by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,446,000 after buying an additional 455,246 shares in the last quarter. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

