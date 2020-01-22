$0.18 EPS Expected for Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) will report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Foundation Building Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.19. Foundation Building Materials posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Foundation Building Materials will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Foundation Building Materials.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $564.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on FBM. ValuEngine cut Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America began coverage on Foundation Building Materials in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Foundation Building Materials from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBM. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 12.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 289.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,429 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 35.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 87,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 23,064 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 736.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after acquiring an additional 472,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 3.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Foundation Building Materials stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.41. 265,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.37. The firm has a market cap of $830.13 million, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. Foundation Building Materials has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $22.14.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foundation Building Materials (FBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com