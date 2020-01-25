$0.18 EPS Expected for GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) will report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for GasLog’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. GasLog reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GasLog.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). GasLog had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $165.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GLOG shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of GasLog to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of GasLog by 14.8% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in GasLog by 4.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,061 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in GasLog by 3.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 91,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in GasLog by 9.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 415,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in GasLog by 37.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,161 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,842,000 after purchasing an additional 292,484 shares in the last quarter. 39.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLOG stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.33. 1,196,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,269. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. GasLog has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $18.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.61 million, a PE ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

