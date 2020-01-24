-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) to post ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Diplomat Pharmacy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.16). Diplomat Pharmacy reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 235.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Diplomat Pharmacy will report full year earnings of ($4.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.90) to ($4.83). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Diplomat Pharmacy.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($2.15). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Diplomat Pharmacy had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DPLO. William Blair raised Diplomat Pharmacy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut Diplomat Pharmacy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays cut Diplomat Pharmacy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James cut Diplomat Pharmacy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Diplomat Pharmacy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Diplomat Pharmacy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,154,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,749,000 after acquiring an additional 614,918 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,708,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,764,000 after acquiring an additional 185,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,947,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after acquiring an additional 54,445 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,073,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,287,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 11,656 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diplomat Pharmacy stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.99. 871,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,458. The firm has a market cap of $303.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average of $4.99. Diplomat Pharmacy has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $14.53.

Diplomat Pharmacy Company Profile

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company operates through Specialty and PBM (pharmacy benefit management) segment. It provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com