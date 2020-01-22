$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) to report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. EVO Payments reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.83 million. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVO Payments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.01.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $55,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 356,563 shares in the company, valued at $9,919,582.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $110,320.00. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $495,240 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,830,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,236,000 after acquiring an additional 727,681 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,186,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,946,000 after acquiring an additional 526,836 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,719,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,338,000 after acquiring an additional 91,883 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,504,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,430,000 after acquiring an additional 93,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in EVO Payments by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,357,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,795,000 after acquiring an additional 239,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EVOP opened at $27.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.54. EVO Payments has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $31.93.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

