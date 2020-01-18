$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) to post $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings. First Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $165.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.90 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 7.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on FBP. Citigroup downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 121,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 23,276 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $4,962,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 27,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 34,175.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,394,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,853,000 after buying an additional 4,381,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

FBP stock remained flat at $$10.42 during mid-day trading on Monday. 962,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,475. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.32. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $11.94.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

