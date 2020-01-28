$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.19. Simply Good Foods posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.40 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SMPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

In related news, Director Nomi Ghez acquired 21,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.27 per share, for a total transaction of $495,069.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,567,844.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Kilts acquired 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,723,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 737,217 shares in the company, valued at $18,150,282.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 112,918 shares of company stock worth $2,741,204. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1,058.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,453,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,747 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $29,691,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,702,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,240,000 after purchasing an additional 525,409 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 181.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 466,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,301,000 after acquiring an additional 300,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,660,000. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simply Good Foods stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.13. 46,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,613,794. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.34.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

